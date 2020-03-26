Win a Blu-ray of "lost" Doctor Who story "The Faceless Ones"

1967 Doctor Who story "The Faceless Ones", starring Patrick Troughton's Second Doctor, is one of several black and white stories which no longer exists in its entirety, with only two of the six episodes in the BBC archives. But now a new Blu-ray/DVD release is plugging the gaps with animation.

Centred on Gatwick Airport, the story centres on Chameleon Tours, a holiday company run by aliens from a dying world who are kidnapping young humans in order to steal their identities. As well as the new animation (available in both black and white and colour), the release also includes the surviving episodes one and three, and a host of new bonuses: commentary by the likes of stars Anneke Wills (companion Polly) and Frazer Hines (Jamie); a Making Of on the animation; scraps of footage from parts two and four; photo-reconstructions of all the missing episodes; and script PDFs.

