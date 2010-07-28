Will Alan Wake finally make sense? New DLC chapter "The Signal" available today

Unless you helped write the game's script or something, you were probably left with a LOT of unanswered questions at the end of Alan Wake. Where was our protagonist trapped in the final cutscene? What exactly was the clicker, again? Who was Agent Nightingale, and why did he have such a stick up his ass?

Today, at least one or two of those incredibly loose plot threads could be tied up by the release of Alan Wake's first DLC chapter, "The Signal." Or made more maddeningly mysterious than ever, if this launch trailer and set of screenshots are any (vague) indication.

Luckily, if you bought the game new, you won't have to shell out any extra cash to find out – your copy came with a code insert that can now be redeemed online.

If you bought the game used, the price is 560 Microsoft points, or $7.00.

