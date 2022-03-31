Why you should play... The Last of Us

If you've not had a chance to dive into the thrills and (blood) spills of The Last of Us, then a) why not and b) let us convince you to try. As part of a new video series, we're revisiting classic or much-beloved games, where one megafan tries to convince someone who's more on the fence as to what's so great about it.

This week Leon and Heather are playing the iconic action-adventure horror game The Last of Us, which originally came out in 2013 developed by Naughty Dog. Players control Joel, a smuggler tasked with escorting a teenage girl, Ellie, across a post-apocalyptic United States. The Last of Us is played from a third-person perspective and players use firearms, improvised weapons, and stealth to defend against hostile humans or cannibalistic creatures infected by a mutated fungus in the genus Cordyceps.



When we reviewed The Last Of Us we said it built on a culmination of everything that action gaming has grown to become over the last eight years, The Last of Us is the definitive statement on what the genre has achieved thus far. Made of wildly eclectic gameplay mechanics polished to a sheen, bound intelligently and movingly to one of the most affecting narratives in games, The Last of Us succeeds where so many pretenders have failed.



