This under the radar streaming release is being called the best horror movie of the year

Move over Talk To Me, because When Evil Lurks is now being called the best horror movie of the year. Since its release, streaming service Shudder’s new demonic film has become hugely popular with audiences and critics alike, striking up a staggering 99% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Directed by Demián Rugna, the Argentinian film follows two brothers who, in an attempt to save their loved ones, trigger a demonic possession in their small rural town. The film's raw and gritty nature, outlining the brutality of remote life and political unrest, has rocked the horror community, shocking them with jaw-dropping moments akin to the car scene in Hereditary and a despairing ending comparable to The Mist .

Soon after the foreign flick hit the streaming service on October 27, fans took to social media and Reddit to discuss the surprising entry. One fan compared the shocking scenes and overall feeling of social anxiety and hysteria to the 2016 Korean horror The Wailing, adding that they hope Western studios are taking notes.

It's not just audiences who are celebrating, The New York Times describes the movie as a “dark and timely parable about what happens when trust — among community members, within families, between a government and its people — disintegrates". Similarly, Variety points out that the possession movie “never lacks the conviction, style or sardonic wit needed to make its flaws seem incidental to what’s overall a pretty bracing ride".

This is not the first time Rugna has found success on the streaming site, as his 2016 horror Terrified, following a paranormal investigation in Buenos Aires, has been in Shudder’s most recommended movies list on Prime Video for quite some time now.