What a horrible night to have a curse: Survival action-RPG V Rising finally secures the ultimate Vampiric crossover with Castlevania content coming in May

There's a V Rising Castlevania crossover coming to PC and PS5, and I can only imagine the folks at V Rising developer Stunlock Studios are over the circle of the moon.

In a brief trailer from Stunlock, we see V Rising's Vampiric protagonists in a standoff with the famed Vampire killer Simon Belmont before the Castlevania star swings his whip in-between them and then withdraws it into a wicked pose. "Battle Simon Belmont" flashes on the screen. Has Simon Belmont finally met his match? That's up to you to decide.

The V Rising: Legacy of Castlevania crossover hits PC on May 8 along with its 1.0 update, with the PS5 release date coming at a later time. The free update will add the Belmont heir to V Rising's base game as a boss battle that rewards you with the iconic whip from Castlevania as well as new abilities "that embody the grace and precision of the deadly Vampire hunter." That is, if you're up to the task of beating him.

In addition to the free update, there will be a paid cosmetic DLC including castle decor inspired by Castlevania, as well as character customization options themed around various characters from Castlevania, a new spooky skeletal mount, and two new classic Castlevania themes reimagined by V Rising composer Aleksandria Migova.

"We're all big fans of Castlevania, so being able to actually create original Castlevania content in our game is a dream come true," said Stunlock CEO Rickard Frisegård. "I want to express a heartfelt thank you to our friends at KONAMI for the chance to bring Castlevania to the V Rising universe. This has been an opportunity for us to channel our love and effort for their games into this collaboration, and we look forward to you being able to experience it for yourself on May 8th!"

I can only imagine this is akin to a new zombie horror game crossing over with Resident Evil, or a new MMO releasing an Ultima Online update, or a new JRPG teaming up with Dragon Quest, or a, well, you get it. This is a certified Big Deal for V Rising, and I'm very happy for it.

V Rising still doesn't have a PS5 release date other than a vague 2024 window.

