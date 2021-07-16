Watch the latest episode of Totally Rated season 2, featuring news on The Witcher 3

GamesRadar+, along with our tech and gaming sister sites including PCGamer and TechRadar, presents a weekly video series that combines our expert superpowers to bring you all the hottest opinions on games and tech. You can watch the latest episode right now, right here.

This week, the third episode of season 2, has news about The Witcher 3's next-gen upgrade, and look at Marvel's Black Widow.

CD Projekt Red has announced that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting a next-gen upgrade for PS5 and the Xbox Series X and S, and will be getting some free DLC that ties into the popular Netflix show.

"We’re working on the next-generation edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," announced the studio.

"Developed to take advantage of the most powerful gaming hardware, the next-gen edition of the game will feature a range of visual and technical improvements — including ray tracing and faster loading times — across the base game, both expansions, and all extra content."

If you already own the game on PS4, Xbox One or PC, you'll get the upgrade as a free update.

Totally Rated also picked the brain of Matt Maytum for his take on Black Widow.

"This is very much the Marvel take on a Jason Bourne film, from the European locations, crunching car chases and close-quarters combat," he says.

“What’s impressive about Black Widow is that despite being two hours-plus of pretty much non-stop action, it does deliver some surprising emotional beats. And it also has a lot of that trademark humor, with Stranger Things star David Harbour stealing the biggest laughs."

