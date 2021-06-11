Watch episode 17 of Totally Rated, with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

GamesRadar+, along with our tech and gaming sister sites including PCGamer and TechRadar, presents a weekly video series that combines our expert superpowers to bring you reviews of all the latest games and tech. You can watch the latest episode right now, right here.

This week, Rachel Weber from GamesRadar reviews the PS5 exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

"As well as the looks and the fancy tech, it feels like the story-telling of the series has really evolved with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

"Don't get me wrong, I've always liked the lombax and his shiny sidekick, but it's never been a series I've engaged with emotionally beyond a yearning for the next unlockable weapon. This time around I was all in, especially when it came to the story of the depressed robot companion Kit."

She also likened the new narrative direction to all those superhero movies that have made capes and magic hammers so hot right now.

"It feels as though Insomniac's writers have taken their cues from more recent Marvel movies, managing the tricky balancing act of cartoon mayhem and emotional payoffs. It made me, a casual lombax fancier, more invested in the series than ever before, and hoping we get to see a lot more of the fabulous foursome soon."

(Image credit: Sony)

Totally Rated also checks in with the Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass with skins for Rick Sanchez, as well as Superman.

New episodes of Totally Rated will roll out every Thursday.