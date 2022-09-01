Warner Bros. Discovery cancels DC Fandome in favor of in-person events

Warner Bros. Discovery has canceled the virtual fan event DC Fandome, as first reported by Popverse (opens in new tab). The online convention launched in August 2020 to celebrate DC Comics, films, TV, and game adaptations and was meant to take the place of in-person events in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although some convention organizers are continuing with online-only events and others are using hybrid models, there has been a mass movement toward returning to exclusively in-person events in 2022. And it seems DC has chosen to forgo virtual programming in favor of in-person appearances.

In a statement, DC says, " With the return of in-person events, Warner Bros. Discovery is excited to be able to engage with our fans live at numerous comic-cons around the world and will not be scheduling DC FanDome for 2022."

So far this year, DC has attended San Diego Comic-Con and is slated to attend New York Comic Con in October.

For DC fans who are unable to attend in-person events due to medical, financial, and/or locational barriers, the cancelation of Fandome will likely disappoint. The online convention also seems to be the latest in a long line of cuts made in the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, including the shelved Batgirl film, though CEO David Zaslav has gone on record saying the DC brand is a top priority .

Although Fandome won't be taking place this year, fans can still keep up on the latest DC news here at Newsarama. You can also see a list of upcoming comic conventions planned for the end of 2022 and beyond.