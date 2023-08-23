Digital Extremes has hinted at what’s next for Warframe at the Future Games Show at Gamescom.

The showcase features an eerie Warframe trailer that starts with a barely lit figure in the distance, standing in a bleak tower. As we edge closer, symbols sporadically appear on the screen to further the sense of mystery. Eventually, a spoken phrase breaks up the music, asking, “Was it I who escaped or the other?” before we reach the end of the 40-second teaser as we approach the mysterious figure.

If you’re curious to see where this all leads, you’ll need to tune into the game’s dedicated community convention, TennoCon, which delves into the game's future on August 26. Alongside a peep at what’s coming far and near, there are plenty of opportunities to pick up a neat prize or two and see how the game is stitched together.

Warframe’s return to in-person events follows the hulking Duviri Paradox update released earlier this year. Alongside an all-new quest, we got three new modes to explore once the offering of the story was completed – The Duviri Experience offers a fully open world where you can busy yourself with fishing, conservation, and more; The Circuit has you scrapping through various cycling game modes to earn components, mods, and the like; and, finally, The Lone Story features purely bite-sized narratives focusing on the land.

Warframe is available to play on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

