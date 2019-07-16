Walmart has HUGE discounts on Settlers of Catan and every expansion right now, including its Game of Thrones edition

While our Amazon Prime Day game deals are mostly concerned with the video game variety, that doesn't mean we don't think about all you board game enthusiasts out there right now, hoping to catch some swift offers on your next big tabletop adventure.

Luckily for any US customers, Walmart is having its own mini Prime Day equivalent right now by slashing prices on Settlers of Catan, one of the best board games of all time, and all its relative expansions and spin-offs, including its 2017 Game of Thrones variant. Check them all out below.

Right now, you can get up to half price on the original Settlers of Catan, while its classic extension is currently going for just $17.46. We've listed all of the best deals above, but be sure to grab them while they're still hot, as Walmart certainly won't be offering these kind of prices for ever.

If digital gaming is more your thing, be sure to check out our regularly updated list of every PS4 game in the Amazon Prime Day sales, which includes slashed prices on Cyberpunk 2077, The Division 2, God of War, and many more, regardless of whether you're based in the US or UK.