Viral horror game requires a microphone and has a brutal game over condition - you die if you scream

While the found footage horror genre is a bit old hat for films and television, it's still being explored for video games in intriguing ways, and the upcoming Don't Scream looks to be an inventive take on the premise.



We recently got to see the reveal of Don't Scream with a new gameplay video posted on IGN, and it showcases the incredibly unsettling premise, all shown in the style of off-putting '90s camcorder footage.



Made by indie developer Joure & Joe, Don't Scream is both the title of the game and, quite actually, the primary goal of survival. Planting you firmly in the role of a survivor lost in the mysterious Pineview Forest, you'll need to survive and escape the eerie setting while avoiding the unseen forces that are stalking you - and you can't scream or make a sudden noise while trying to survive.



You'll need a microphone and a quiet space in order to play Don't Scream. While you can speak in a low whisper, making a yell, shout, or scream when encountering some of the game's terrifying moments will lead to an instant game over. While you can try to adjust the settings to make the game more forgiving, the developers state that they hope players will stick to the rules as to not "spoil the thrill."



According to the Steam page, the game only lasts 18 minutes and will feature randomized encounters and scares to switch up each run. Also, time and progress will only occur when your character is in movement, so hunkering down and waiting for the worst to pass by is not an option.



Planned for an early access release sometime this year, the developers behind Don't Scream released a roadmap of plans for the game in the future, which includes adding new lore, more types of "dynamic scares," and new objectives, expanding the setting of the forest.



Don't Scream is quite the clever take on horror's popular found-footage conceit. It calls to mind Rockstar Games' Manhunt, which is another survival horror game that used a microphone to monitor players' voice and breathing, which enemies could pick up on. This game is also a prime pick for streamers looking for a new game to play with this audience, which could add to some unexpected thrills.



