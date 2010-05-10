Marco Bellocchio’s thunderous melodrama illuminates the story of Benito Mussolini’s secret first wife Ida Dalser (Giovanna Mezzogiorno).
A Milan beauty-shop owner on the eve of WW1, she begins a passionate affair with the then-left-wing agitator (played by Filippo Timi), only to be swiftly disowned by him.
Writer/director Bellocchio boldly orchestrates a whirl of archival newsreel footage, silent-movie clips and fictional re-enactments.
What happens to Dalser becomes a metaphor for the nation’s fate; as for Il Duce, it’s hard to miss the parallels with the cult of personality surrounding current Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi.
Vincere review
It's hard not to see the similarities between Italy's two most famous Prime Ministers in this bold melodrama...
