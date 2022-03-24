Vin Diesel heavily hints that CGI Paul Walker will be in Fast 10

Vin Diesel has hinted that Paul Walker may return to the Fast and Furious franchise in CGI form.

"I am approaching the finale of the first saga… that is Fast," Diesel wrote on Instagram . "It is very intense, although god has brought such incredible talent to assist me in completing this mythology, I can’t help but to reminisce… you all have been a part of this journey. You all have been a part of this family. I can’t believe that universal studios is committed to a two part finale… their support and belief in this mythology surprises me and makes me smile. There are angels coming to this mythology that will make you all smile."

Walker starred as undercover LAPD officer Brian O'Conner in the first seven movies in the franchise. He passed away in 2013 in a car accident and Furious 7, his final film, was released posthumously in 2015.

The franchise is set to conclude in a two part finale, directed by F9 helmer Justin Lin. Jason Momoa is set to play the antagonist in the movie, describing his character as a "very flamboyant bad boy", while The Suicide Squad actor Daniela Melchior also recently joined the cast.

The use of CGI to include deceased actors into later installments of franchises has proved controversial in the past, with Marvel confirming that there were no plans to digitally replace Chadwick Boseman in the upcoming Black Panther sequel after his death in 2020.