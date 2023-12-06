Upcoming real-time strategy game from StarCraft and Warcraft vets has smashed its $100,000 Kickstarter goal by more than 600% in less than 25 hours

Former StarCraft and Warcraft are developing a new RTS game, and it's already gained seven times its $100,000 Kickstarter goal in just 24 hours.

Stormgate, a free-to-play real-time strategy game for PC, is being developed by Frost Giant Studio, which is made up of various former Blizzard employees. The project launched on Kickstarter on December 6, with a goal of $100,000, and a whole 15 minutes into its campaign, it managed to raise the entire amount. Now, less than 24 hours after it launched, the Kickstarter has raised $744,388, obliterating that goal with weeks still remaining in the campaign.

It's no surprise that there are so many people excited about this project but I still can't believe just how fast the studio managed to reach its goal. There are still 57 days left before the Kickstarter ends, so I can only imagine how much more cash Frost Giant Studio will be able to collect in that time. Thanks to all of this support, fans have managed to unlock several of Stormgate's stretch goals with just two more left to go.

So what is Stormgate? According to the Kickstarter, it's a "hyper-responsive RTS game that will feature an ongoing campaign, 3P co-op, 1v1, 3v3, and powerful editor, and more." More specifically, players will experience a world set hundreds of years in the future (created in Unreal Engine 5) where they'll have to build a base, harvest resources, and command armies.

If you were already a fan of the Warcraft and StarCraft real-time strategy games "it should feel familiar, like a true spiritual successor to those games," the devs claim. That being said, it won't be an exact copy as the Stormgate devs are aiming for a “modern take” on traditional strategy games .

The best news of all is that we shouldn't have to wait too long to play Stormgate ourselves. Not only is the game scheduled for release in 2024, but now that the Kickstarter campaign has been a complete success, the team has said Stormgate Founders (those who contributed to a certain tier of the campaign) will be able to take part in a playtest which is scheduled to begin in February 2024.