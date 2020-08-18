Free Untitled Goose Game update will add co-op for double the trouble this September

Untitled Goose Game is getting a free update that will add a two-player local co-op mode.

Yes, that's right, an extra goose is being added to the game, so you can cause even more mayhem with a friend when the free update releases on September 23, 2020.

After all, what's better than one goose? Two winged fiends of course! The poor unsuspecting inhabitants of the village won't know what hit them when you tag team as two beaked troublemakers. The free update will be available to everyone who owns a copy on any platform. You'll be able to play the entire game with a pal, complete with a new "horrible honk".

I can already imagine some of the tactics you could use to pull off all manner of hijinks in the once peaceful village. Picture this: One goose distracts the farmer with a deft flap of its wings, while the accomplice goose makes a dash for the keys on his belt and swipes them right from under his nose. How masterfully mischievous.

And of course, let's not forget just how effective the signature honk will be when two geese are doing it at the same time. Oh, the terror they can inflict. If you're going to be a horrible goose, why not be horrible geese together, ey?

Physical editions of Untitled Goose Game on Nintendo Switch and PS4 and a unique vinyl soundtrack are also set to release on September 29, 2020. Available to preorder on iam8bit.com in collaboration with Panic Inc. and House House, the physical editions come with iam8bit's exclusive "Lovely Edition" eco-friendly packaging made from recycled materials.

