Zotac GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Amp Extreme Holo review: "Too big, too much, too late"

The RTX 3090 Ti is the most powerful and fastest graphics card for gaming on the market, but it boasts such a minimal increase over the original at such a high price and power draw that it's really hard to recommend. With the new line of Nvidia graphics cards likely to be released this year, the Zotac GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Amp Extreme Holo is a case of too little, too late for the vast majority of PC gamers.

The Zotac GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Amp Extreme Holo is the fastest and most powerful graphics card for gaming on the market right now, it also happens to be the most expensive, too. Priced at $2,099.99, $200 above the RTX 3090 Ti's MSRP, this model is certainly one for the enthusiasts that mostly delivers on the bleeding edge of what's possible with Ampere hardware. Technically, it's the best graphics card you can get, however, with its far higher asking price than the standard RTX 3090 and iterative performance, we've very much reached the ceiling of what's currently possible from GA102 in 2022.

Design

The Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Extreme Amp Holo should be familiar to anyone who has had their hands on any of the brand's video card lines before. That means there's the company's outstanding build quality, aggressive styling, and efficient cooling here. The key difference with this model that separates it from others, though, is the size and weight of the thing itself, being considerably larger, and much heavier, than that of the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Amp Holo. The same angular tried-and-true triple fan setup is very much in full force here, with the added exception of a frankly ridiculously-sized heatsink. You won't be shocked to hear that the BFGPU refresh suitably lives up to its name-sake in this respect.

The Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Extreme Amp Holo utilizes a 12-pin power connector as opposed to the Founders Edition's new 16-pin, with an adapter included in the box. Unlike the RTX 3090 or other high-end Ampere GPUs, this new model needs 3x 8-pin connectors to get powered up, whereas most graphics cards only require one or two. In my testing, this meant having to unscrew my power supply from the back of our build, route an additional PCIe cable through the back of the case, and then hook up the RTX 3090 Ti. After all, this video card is the first to be PCIe 5.0 ready and it shows. Nvidia recommends an 850W minimum PSU, but I would personally say that you want at least a 1000W to give yourself the overhead (as is in our test machine).

GamesRadar Test System CPU: Intel Core i7-12700K

Motherboard: Gigabyte Z690 GAMING X ATX

RAM: Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 16GB @ 5200MHz

CPU cooler: Corsair iCue H150i Elite RGB 360mm

PSU: Corsair RM1000x

Case: Corsair iCue 5000T



As expected for a graphics card that's this heavy, the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Extreme Amp Holo comes with an RGB GPU support bracket in the box to help the GPU from sagging under its own weight. Depending on which PC case you have this behemoth inside of, you may need to use it, too. Our GamesRadar test PC is built inside of the Corsair 5000T, so thankfully we had more than enough room in the larger-than-average Mid Tower to accommodate the card with its three-slot requirement. If you've got a smaller chassis to work with then you may need to look elsewhere for your next video card as I would personally recommend a larger Mid Tower or a Full Tower for a GPU like this.

Speaking of its weight, the metal RGB LED Backplate fused to the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Extreme Amp Holo is suitably heavy-duty. As with the rest of the Amp Holo line, lighting is a big feature of what makes these Zotac video cards so popular in the first place, and the RTX 3090 Ti doesn't disappoint. There's a large light strip on the side and the backplate illuminates brightly when powered up.

Features

The Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Extreme Amp Holo features a slightly higher boost clock than that of the Founders Edition model, able to reach up to 1890 MHz as opposed to the original's 1860 MHz. It may not sound like much, but could squeeze out an extra frame or two when overclocking. There's also support for the FireStorm Utility program for this very purpose of fine-tuning, as well as being Nvidia NVLink compatible should SLI be a priority for you.

You'll find your standard fare of connectivity options with 3x DisplayPort 1.4a and 1x HDMI 2.1 here, so you've got all the necessary connections that your gaming monitor needs. This means support of up to 4K120 with HDR or 8K60, at least theoretically.

As for the RTX 3090 Ti itself, it's very much a minor and iterative upgrade over the original BFGPU that launched nearly a year ago. This model features the same 24GB GDDR6X memory and 384-bit bus width, but does benefit from 256 extra CUDA cores (10,752 total), two extra RT cores (84 altogether), and eight more Tensor cores (336 total). This very minor increase means that the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Extreme Amp Holo is capable of 1,008 GB/s Bandwidth (just shy of 1TB/s) and 21 Gbps effective memory clock, being the fastest consumer video card for gaming you can get.

Performance

Those are certainly some impressive figures, but they wouldn't mean much if the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Extreme Amp Holo didn't deliver, and it certainly does for the most part. The BFGPU refresh is billed for its ability to deliver the highest-end 4K gaming, and this model didn't have any trouble with anything I threw at it in my testing, with the notable example of Cyberpunk 2077. It should be said, however, that said title is rather woefully unoptimized, but more on the specifics a little later.

RTX 3090 Ti benchmarks Time Spy: 20,176

Time Spy Extreme (4K): 10,531

Fire Strike Extreme (1440p): 24,842

Fire Strike Ultra (2160p): 14,189

Port Royal: 14,809

Our test system is geared out with the latest PCIe 5.0 compatible hardware to give the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Extreme Amp Holo access to as much bandwidth as possible, and the figures don't lie. Both native 1440p and 2160p performance was critically evaluated in my testing as well as utilizing Nvidia DLSS in Performance mode in the interest of parity where available.

I'll cut to the chase and tell you that, yes, the RTX 3090 Ti is slightly faster than the original model, with roughly a 9% maximum increase over the first BFGPU when we had our hands on it inside several of the best gaming PCs in the past. With its extra 100w power requirement over the stock RTX 3090, though, requiring 450W (29% more than the original's 350W), I'm not entirely convinced that the slight boost in performance is actually worth it, leaving the price hike aside.

Zotac GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Amp Extreme Holo game benchmarks Here's how the Zotac GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Amp Extreme Holo got on when pushed to its limit in demanding ray tracing titles Cyberpunk 2077:



2160p Ultra (Psycho ray tracing) DLSS on: 60 FPS

2160p Ultra (Psycho ray tracing) DLSS off: 21 FPS

1440p Ultra (Psycho ray tracing) DLSS on: 91 FPS

1440p Ultra (Psycho ray tracing) DLSS off: 43 FPS Control: 2160p Ultra (ray tracing) DLSS on: 80 FPS

2160p Ultra (ray tracing) DLSS off: 48 FPS

1440p Ultra (ray tracing) DLSS on: 122 FPS

1440p Ultra (ray tracing) DLSS off: 85 FPS Metro Exodus (PC Enhanced Edition): 2160p Ultra (Extreme ray tracing) DLSS on: 114 FPS

2160p Ultra (Extreme ray tracing) DLSS off: 70 FPS

1440p Ultra (Extreme ray tracing) DLSS on: 155 FPS

1440p Ultra (Extreme ray tracing) DLSS off: 90 FPS Guardians of the Galaxy: 2160p Ultra (ray tracing) DLSS on: 120 FPS

2160p Ultra (ray tracing) DLSS off: 107 FPS

1440p Ultra (ray tracing) DLSS on: 120 FPS

1440p Ultra (ray tracing) DLSS off: 120 FPS All games tested at their highest possible settings; DLSS set to 'Performance' mode unless otherwise stated.

Native 4K performance (no A.I. upscaling) provided more-than-playable frame rates averaging around 70 FPS if you take all the games tested on the whole. Keep in mind, though, that's with ray tracing maxed out, too, which really is best served when used in tandem with Nvidia DLSS. Switch that tech on, and the numbers noticeably skyrocket to well above the 100 FPS mark, as is evidenced in the likes of Control and Guardians of the Galaxy. However iterative, that's very impressive, with the latter title maintaining a solid 4K120, which is likely to become a very popular resolution/framerate pairing in the future of PC gaming sooner rather than later.

Revisiting Night City again in 2160p reveals just how small of a jump we're talking between the RTX 3090 (which gave us just shy of 60 FPS consistently when inside the Acer Predator Orion 7000) and the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Extreme Amp Holo's rock-solid 60 FPS with DLSS enabled. Native performance in this title still isn't good, as I recorded frame rates of around 21 FPS through the game's benchmark feature that was added in Patch 1.5; not exactly setting the world on fire for a $2,099.99 GPU. Regardless, 4K120 is absolutely within reach, and even far exceeded in demanding games, like Metro Exodus' average of 114 FPS shows.

You're paying one hell of a premium for that performance advantage though, but it goes give a good indication of what the bandwidth afforded by PCIe 5.0 can do on the platform. This means that you no longer have to drop the resolution in order to keep the frame rates higher than 60 - which isn't really possible from any other video cards right now in 2022.

Should you buy the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Extreme Amp Holo?

The RTX 3090 Ti is the fastest and most powerful graphics card aimed at gamers, however, it's also incredibly difficult to recommend due to how little of an improvement it is, and just how late in the day this GPU was released. It's no secret that the RTX 3090 Ti was supposed to be released earlier than it was, having been teased at CES 2022 back in January, and yet even that feels too little too late.

With its $2,100 price tag, $600 more than the first BFGPU was at launch, the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Extreme Amp Holo just doesn't provide enough of a performance boost to actually justify the high cost. The GPU is clearly pushing the limits of Ampere on its GA102 board, however, with the RTX 40 series likely releasing this year, it's a very bitter pill to swallow. The RTX 3090 Ti feels like it's just testing the waters of what the next generation of graphics cards is going to be with its PCIe 5 compatibility, and in my opinion, this almost makes those who adopt this video card beta-testers.

Just like how entry-level Ampere was able to keep up with previously flagship Turing models, the RTX 30-series' successor line will likely boast significant performance improvements across the board. If you want the best of the best for right now, then there's no harm in investing in the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Extreme Amp Holo for those who can afford it, as its prowess is undeniable, it just feels as though its too much and too late for most people.

There is a silver lining, though, for those gamers who want to find RTX 3090 Ti stock as the newest Ampere GPU is available at MSRP in both the US and UK, so availability certainly isn't a problem here. Considering it's still challenging to find RTX 3090 stock nearer to actual retail value, the option is there.

Buy if...

You want to achieve 4K120

You're after the most powerful GPU that money can buy

You've been meaning to upgrade for a long time

Don't buy if...

You want good value for money

You can find the RTX 3090 nearer MSRP

You have a smaller gaming PC case / PSU

How we tested the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Extreme Amp Holo

I used the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Extreme Amp Holo inside of our GamesRadar test system over the span of a week, benching the video card in demanding games as well as through 3D Mark, too. Evaluations were made based upon the card's 1440p and 4K prowess, and our rig was connected up to monitors of both resolutions.

You can find out more about how we test graphics cards in our full GamesRadar Hardware Policy.