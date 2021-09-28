Xbox Series X Dolby Vision support means a better image for games like Halo Infinite

Xbox Series X Dolby Vision support in games is finally here.

In case you aren't familiar, Dolby Vision is a proprietary set of HDR standards which allow for a picture with more vibrant colors and more range from the brightest to darkest parts of the image. Xbox Series X and S launched with Dolby Vision support for movies and other videos, but now you can see those visual improvements in supported games as well - assuming you have a Dolby Vision compatible display.

According to Microsoft's announcement post, "more than 100 next-gen HDR titles optimized for Series X|S" with Dolby Vision support are available now or coming soon. Halo Infinite and other upcoming Xbox Series X games will support Dolby Vision as well. Microsoft put out a video that shows off a simulated difference in visual quality between standard HDR and Dolby Vision, though the only way to see the real thing is in person on a supported device.

On top of games that have been specifically built to support Dolby Vision, Microsoft says you'll also enjoy some of the benefits on "thousands of classic games" which were released with standard HDR10 support or were upgraded with Auto HDR. If you're connected to a compatible display and Dolby Vision is enabled on your console, you'll automatically see an improved image in these games as well.

Dolby Vision should play nicely with the other high-end visual features available on Xbox, including automatic low-latency mode and Variable Refresh Rate, with supported speeds up to the full 120 FPS (again, assuming your display supports them).