Xbox Series S has a Halo easter egg on its internal power supply

The Xbox Series S launched worldwide just yesterday, and someone's already discovered a tiny Halo easter egg hiding within the console itself.

Just below, you can see a complete teardown video on the Xbox Series S from Modern Vintage Gamer. At around the 8 minute 15 seconds mark, the presenter starts taking apart the console's internal power supply unit, revealing that there's a tiny emblem of the Master Chief emblazoned on the unit.

You might recall an identical easter egg was revealed within the Xbox Series X earlier this month. A similar teardown video revealed that Microsoft's more powerful console has the exact same emblem of the Master Chief's helmet hidden away within the body of the console. Whereas the Series S's emblem is on the power supply of the console, the Series X's was on the internal fan.

Yesterday marked the launch of both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S around the world. After much waiting and anticipation, Microsoft launched two flagship consoles, and to see what we made of both, head over to our Xbox Series X review and our full Xbox Series S review.

It wasn't entirely smooth sailing for Microsoft though, with multiple outages for Xbox Live around the world. Microsoft's servers were absolutely hammered through much of the launch day, but things were under control by the end of the day yesterday, with all systems running as normal.

If you're still trying to get your hands on Microsoft's more powerful console, you can head over to our Xbox Series X deals page for a list of retailers with current stock.