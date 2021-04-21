Xbox Live Gold is no longer required for more than 50 free-to-play online games

Free-to-Play online multiplayer games will no longer require an Xbox Live Gold membership on Xbox consoles.

In an announcement today, Microsoft shared the details of plans to remove the Xbox Live Gold membership from more than 50 titles, including Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty Warzone. The message states that the change arrives today "and all Xbox players will be able to access online multiplayer at no charge."

In a follow-up FAQ, Microsoft confirms that "effective April 21, 2021, all Xbox players can access online multiplayer for free-to-play games on their console at no charge. For these games, an Xbox Live Gold membership is no longer needed. You'll be able to download and play online entirely for free on your Xbox console." The company also confirms that if you only use your subscription for free-to-play games, you'll be able to immediately cancel your membership, and receive a credit based on the time remaining on the subscription.

Xbox Live Gold has been a requirement for online play on Microsoft consoles since the days of the Xbox 360, but has come under increased scrutiny in recent years, as it's limited access to certain explosively-popular free games. The change means that Fortnite, for example, will be entirely free-to-play on an Xbox console for the first time since the launch of its battle royale mode. If a game contains both free and premium game modes, however, online play will still require a subscription.

The full list of games affected by the change can be found below, but it's not clear if or when new titles will be added to the list:

3on3 FreeStyle

Aegis Wing

APB Reloaded

Apex Legends

Armored Warfare

Battle Ages

Battle Islands

Battle Islands: Commanders

Bless Unleashed

Brawlhalla

Call of Duty: Warzone

Crackdown

Crackdown 2

Crimson Alliance

Crossout

CRSED: F.O.A.D.

Darwin Project

Dauntless

DC Universe Online

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters

Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters

Defiance 2050

Destiny 2

Doritos Crash Course

Dungeon Defenders II

Enlisted

Eternal Card Game

Family Game Night

Fishing Planet

Fortnite

Galaxy Control: Arena

Gems of War

Happy Wars

Harm’s Way

Hawken

Hyper Scape

Killer Instinct

Korgan

Minion Masters

Neverwinter

Outriders (Demo)

Paladins

Path of Exile

Phantasy Star Online 2

Phantom Dust

Pinball FX2

Prominence Poker

Realm Royale

Rec Room

Resident Evil Revelations 2

ROBLOX

Rocket League

Rogue Company

Skyforge

SMITE

Spacelords

Spellbreak

Star Trek Online

Techwars Global Conflict

TERA

The Four Kings Casino and Slots

Too Human

Trove

Vigor

War Thunder

Warface

Warframe

World of Tanks

World of Warships: Legends

Yaris

