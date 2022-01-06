Xbox is working on fixing lag with the Guide controller button

By published

Xbox Insiders are being encouraged to report the bug

Xbox controller
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft is looking to reports of the Xbox Guide button lagging when used by players.

Just below, you can see a tweet from Eden Marie, engineering lead at Xbox, published yesterday on January 5. The engineering lead acknowledges that there have been cases of Xbox Insiders reporting the Xbox Guide button lagging when used, and so Marie encourages users affected to immediately file a Bug Report for Xbox to further investigate.

See more

However, this isn't a guarantee that the situation surrounding the Xbox Guide button  will be immediately resolved. While Xbox is officially asking users to report the bug for them to investigate, it's always worth remembering that people around the world are only just returning to work, including those at Xbox dealing with bugs on the console software.

Nonetheless, it's a positive sign that Xbox is acknowledging the issue, and actively investigating it. If you're unfamiliar with the Xbox Insiders initiative, it's a program that allows certain Xbox owners to preview upcoming content and software updates ahead of time, before they're officially pushed live to all Xbox owners worldwide at a later date.

While we're seeing the exclusive members having to deal with a bug, we've seen several features previewed on the Xbox Insiders program over the last year. Last April, for example, Xbox Insiders got to sample a feature which notified users which games were currently ready to pick up where they were last played through the Quick Resume feature, before it rolled out to all Xbox console users later in the year.

Head over to our upcoming Xbox Series X games guide for a full look at all the new-gen games arriving on Xbox consoles later this year.

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.