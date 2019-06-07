Win a copy of Blake Crouch's new book!

Blake Crouch, author of the Wayward Pines trilogy, has a new novel out – a follow-up to his SF thriller hit Dark Matter.

In Recursion, New York cop Barry Sutton sees a woman leap from a rooftop after saying her son has been erased. He hen discovers that, all across the country, people are waking up with vivid memories of a life they never lived, thanks to a new disease dubbed False Memory Syndrome. Meanwhile, a neuroscientist is working on a technology that allows people to preserve their most intense memories and relive them. Barry’s search for answers leads him to the discovery that her work has yielded a terrifying gift…

