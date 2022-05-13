Win a Blu-ray of The Terror season two!

If you saw season one of The Terror, in which sailors on two Royal Navy ships on an Arctic expedition become frozen in pack ice, you may be wondering how they came up with a second one. Why, by taking an anthology show approach of course!

The second run is set against the backdrop of the Second World War, in an internment camp for Japanese-Americans. It follows a family who are shipped off to the camp, where they soon discover that brutal and bizarre deaths are occurring, caused by a mysterious shapeshifting entity. The cast includes Star Trek's George Takei, who spent time in an internment camp himself as a child, and also acted as a historical consultant on the series.

