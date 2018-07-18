What happens when you mix Far Cry 5 with the beloved TV show Friends? Lots of punching

You can always rely on Reddit to deliver the unholy mash-ups you never dared dreamed of. Now modding maverick Duncs from Edinburgh, Scotland has shown us what happens when you smash together a classic sitcom and Ubisoft's Far Cry 5 . Spoilers: Everyone gets punched in the face, and the duck... well, PETA should look away.

"Originally I just created it for some nice screenshots but I just couldn't get the idea of the Friends theme song playing while I ran around beating them up out of my head," Duncs tells Reddit . "So I had to make it." It took him around 10 to 15 hours to build on PS4.

He also admits to adding a few non-canon items while he was building the set. "I actually placed a bear in Monica's room for a laugh to see what it looked like, forgot about it for a while, came back to Monica's room and got a huge fright!"

Funnily enough, he adds that he hasn't played much of the actual story campaign. "I've barely played the single-player and just prefer to be creative."

Duncs, who goes by Mojo Swoptops on YouTube , has used Far Cry games to make videos before, but this is the first time they've been set in the world of a '90s TV show. Previously he's used Far Cry 4 to recreate the Liberation of Dordogne, Voditsa in Bulgaria, and Belen in Peru.