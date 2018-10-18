Watch the Red Dead Redemption 2 launch trailer

Red Dead Redemption 2 is released on October 26, but Rockstar is giving us the launch trailer today to really wet our whistles. Check it out right now. We'll wait.

"Nothing means more to me that this gang," says Arthur Morgan as the trailer rolls. We get a sense of the tension between Morgan and the gang's leader, Dutch van der Linde, and another look at the outlaw life. It's just a few minutes long, but it's as cinematic as all hell, and just reminds us how intoxicating the few hours we got to spend with the game were.

Don't want to waste a second on launch day? You can start pre-loading the game this Friday, October 19, at 12AM ET/5AM BST . It's worth being prepared too, because the game will be around 100GB on PS4 and 88GB on Xbox One. Red Dead Redemption 2 will be released on PS4 and Xbox One on October 26.

Want to know more about the world of Red Dead Redemption 2? Phil Hooker, director of technology at Rockstar North, reveals more about the flora and fauna of the Wild West.