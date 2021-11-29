Watch Henry Cavill celebrate wrapping filming on Enola Holmes 2 with a run

Henry Cavill has finished filming on Enola Holmes 2 – and he announced the news with a very motivational Instagram post.

"Today was my last day on Enola Holmes, and the entire day I was thinking about not coming out and doing this run," the actor says in the video. "It was a little dark and a little chilly, and I was convincing myself all day long that those are all good reasons not to run. However, I came out here, I did it, I have loved it, and it feels really, really good. So if you're sitting at home thinking about not training today, throw those trainers on, get out there, and do it. You won't regret it."

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) A photo posted by on

Cavill plays Sherlock Holmes in the Enola Holmes movies, older brother to Millie Bobby Brown's title character. Plot details on the sequel are scarce at the moment, but Louis Partridge will be back as Tewkesbury, and Helena Bonham Carter is returning as Enola's mother Eudoria. Newcomers to the cast include Wonder Woman's David Thewlis and Dune's Sharon Duncan-Brewster. Jack Thorne returned to pen the screenplay, and Harry Bradbeer is once again in the director's chair.

Before Enola Holmes 2 hits Netflix, though, Cavill will be back in The Witcher season 2. A new clip from the upcoming season has revealed Geralt battling a never before seen monster, and we can expect more action when the new episodes land this December 17.

Enola Holmes 2 doesn't yet have a release date. While you wait, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies streaming now to fill out your watchlist.