Watch 30 minutes of Scorched-slaying, abandoned-mineshaft delving Fallout 76 gameplay right here

Calling all Mountain mamas: West Virginia’s brand of post-apocalyptic survival is very almost here. We’ve got 30 minutes of Fallout 76 ready for your eyeballs, so just glance above to see Bethesda’s latest foray into semi-MMO gameplay in action. There’s everything from character creation to taking on the nasties lurking underground in an abandoned mine, as well as some good old-fashioned (and definitely necessary) co-op. Oh, and looting. Lots and lots of looting.

Dear god does West Virginia look stunning. The warm autumn hues of the landscape have clearly taken cues from Fallout 4’s more vibrant color palette, and with a map that’s four times as big as Fallout 4 there’s plenty to see - yes, including various mutated beasts. The video alone shows giant ticks, ghouls, scorched wanderers, so unsurprisingly there are plenty of semi-sentient things to fill with bullets. In the gameplay you’ll be able to see that there are 24 people to a single map, and you can team up in squads of four to tackle the challenges of the Wasteland together.

However, you can split off from them whenever you’d like and brave West Virginia all on your own, though you might get a bit lonely. If you do end up abandoning your comrades and then feel a pang of regret, have no fear! It’s possible to teleport to your buddies at any time, so you can help them out at the drop of a irradiated hat or just have some company when you’re building your base. In the full game there’s going to be proximity chat that works with everyone on the map, no matter whether they’re in your squad or not, so you can either taunt your enemies or try and form alliances if you’re thinking of taking on one of the super-powerful mutated creatures that spawn out of nuked regions. Just glance above to see Fallout 76 in action!