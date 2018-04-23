Valve must have really, really loved Firewatch, because it just bought the studio

Hulking PC behemoth Valve, mostly known for running that little online marketplace called Steam and tormenting Half-Life fans, just bought Firewatch development studio Campo Santo. The news comes as an exciting surprise, because it means Valve is finally a studio that makes games again.

Campo Santo's next game is In the Valley of Gods , and in a blog post it confirmed that yes, this would now be a Valve game.

"We had a series of long conversations with the people at Valve and everyone shared the satisfaction we take in working with people whose talents dwarf our own to make things we never thought possible," said Campo Santo in a statement.

"Both sides spoke about our values and how, when you get right down to it, we, as human beings, are hard-limited by the time we have left when it comes to making the things we care about and believe in. They asked us if we’d all be interested in coming up to Bellevue and doing that there and we said yes."

In the Valley of Gods won't be the only new game coming out of the Valve oven this year. It's also announced CCG and Hearthstone rival, Artifact .

What's most exciting is that, after focusing on Steam and then virtual reality, the PC gaming superpower that once gave us Half-Life, Portal, and Left 4 Dead seems to be interested in making new games again.