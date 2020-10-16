Upcoming series Foundlings empowers children with disabilities to save the future

In the upcoming series Foundlings, a weaponized virus that kills within 24 hours of contact is unleashed on America, and it's up to a small group of kids who have found themselves immune to save the world for the rest of us. Writer John Stanisci and artist Emma Kubert plan to self-publish this series beginning in March 2021, and are currently taking pre-orders on Kickstarter.

"Foundlings is the story of outcasts becoming the last hope and the ultimate heroes. It's intense, suspenseful, humorous, and heart-warming," Kubert says in the announcement. "When I was younger, I didn't see a lot of comic stories that intrigued me. I loved fantasy and sci-fi and genres that weren't as popular in comics as they were in other forms of entertainment. As I grow in the comics industry and see which directions my career takes, all I know is I want to create sequential stories that my younger self would have fallen in love with, and I believe Foundlings is one of them."

Here is a preview of Foundings #1:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Emma Kubert) Foundlings #1 preview Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Emma Kubert) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Emma Kubert) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Emma Kubert) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Emma Kubert) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Emma Kubert)

Foundlings is inspired by a real-life child welfare institution, the New York Foundling. Established in the late 1800s, it offers much-needed health and wellbeing services for children and their families.

"Years ago, when I first learned of the Foundling hospital in NYC, and the kids who had been left there by their own families because of the kids emotional or physical differences, I always wanted to create an adventure tale where these kids would be called upon to save the world," Stanisci says in the announcement. "Everyone involved with Foundlings feels strongly that it is high time that a diverse group of kids such as these has their moment as heroes.”

Foundlings #1 is scheduled to go on sale in March 2021.

