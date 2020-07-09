Two DC Halloween specials coming to scare you this October

DC will be helping comics readers get into the spooky spirit early with two anthology DC Halloween specials coming out in the first half of October.

(Image credit: DC)

DC's de facto horror hero Swamp Thing will star in the first - October 6's Legend of the Swamp Thing Halloween Spectacular #1. Frequent Swamp Thing short writer Tom King is returning with a new story of the Green in this volume, joined by felow writers James Tynion IV, Vita Ayala, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, and Ram V. The artists contributing are Domo Stanton, Mike Perkins, Tradd Moore, Emma Rios, and Christian Ward.

"DC invites you to welcome Swamp Thing to your witching hour festivities," reads the publisher's description of the one-shot. "In this 48-page collection of six all-new stories, the Guardian of the Green reveals past lives and the unforgettable horrors that befall those who cross his path. From ancient Rome to present day, Swamp Thing stalks these ghostly and ghastly tales — all of which are best read by the light of a jack o’ lantern!"

The 48-page Legend of the Swamp Thing Halloween Spectacular #1 will retail for $5.99.

(Image credit: DC)

And a week later on October 13, DC will release DC: The Doomed and the Damned #1 — a more general anthology of DC heroes in some spooky situations.

"What happens when Batman encounters a true urban legend after speaking its name three times in a mirror, or when Madame Xanadu enlists the help of Man-Bat to take town shadowy specter? [sic]" reads DC's synopsis for the anthology. "And who can stop an intergalactic demon from turning people into frog beasts? Only the unlikely team up of Green Lantern and Etrigan! All this and seven more fang-tastic tales to trick your treats and bob your apples!"

The creators participating include writers Carmen Maria Machado, Marv Wolfman, Ken Porter, John Arcudi, Saladin Ahmed, Alyssa Wong, and Travis Moore; and artists Riley Rossmo, Mike Perkins, Leonardo Manco, Travis Moore, and Tom Mandrake.

This 80-Page one-shot is priced at $9.99.