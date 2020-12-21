Top PS4 titles to play on PS5 for enhanced framerates and resolution

Even though there are plenty of the best PS5 games that make use of the new console, plenty of old favourites get nice upgrades even without dedicated patches. Too many to count (we’ve checked over 60), but generally if a game has an uncapped framerate, then it’ll jump up to a smooth 60fps on PS5. Want a quick fix? Here are six of the best leaps we’ve found so far…

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

FromSoftware’s single-player focused ninja game is all about timing, fights a back and forth of blocks and parries. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice massively benefits from the increased frame rate, feeling like the kind of thing we’d pay for in a remaster in previous generations.

Monster Hunter: World

Not only does the PS5 SSD speed up the original’s long loads, but the smoother action makes each hunt feel brand new, the responsiveness giving us reason to go toe to toe with our favourite monsters in Monster Hunter: World.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

If you’ve not explored all the planets for hidden secrets yet, it’s time to blast off. Bringing the Star Wars universe to life in a fun, adventurous story, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is even greater on PS5 with smooth, lightsaber combat and Nathan Drake-esque leaps (just make sure you turn on Performance Mode).

Furi

This hardcore boss rush becomes even more electric with frame rates this slick, making it clearer than ever that when you get stomped by these enemies it’s YOUR fault.

Nier: Automata

PlatinumGames’ work on the combat in Nier: Automata is what elevated it from its predecessor, and it’s a pleasure to see 2B dancing around enemies and dodging disgusting amounts of projectiles with ease all in super-smooth motion.

Final Fantasy 15

Compared with it running on PS4 Pro, the difference is day and demon-filled night in Performance Mode, feeling like a remaster. Final Fantasy 15 is visually stunning, and perhaps for the first time, you can really appreciate just how much.

Days Gone

Hitting 4K/60fps, you can really appreciate the uniqueness of this open world, which truly feels alive thanks to the way the infected work. On PS5 it runs so well and works so good that it feels like a remaster already, like Bend Studios secretly made a PS5 game a year early.

Genshin Impact

This free-to-play Breath Of The Wild-like took the world by storm. We don't have a native PS5 version yet, but in backwards compatibility it gets a massive improvement. Jumping from 30fps to a smooth locked 60fps, the huge world feels great to explore.

Ghost of Tsushima

While the graphics don't get much of a boost in terms of sharpness, the visual design still looks fantastic. Perhaps more so simply from the jump to 60fps, which makes the beautiful environment feel more alive just as much as it makes the rhythmic parry-strike combat feel more responsive in Ghost of Tsushima.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

With two resolution modes, Shadow of the Tomb Raider is one of the few that ekes out an improved resolution on PS5 compared to the PS4 Pro, though minor. But, in Performance Mode, it runs at a locked 60fps. This seems to have been the intention on Pro, but it frequently dipped. Here, everything is buttery smooth, making Lara's currently final adventure an impressive one indeed.

The rest...

Above are our pick of the bunch, the cream of the crop, the softest of the software. But there's some others that also get a nice boost we enjoyed revisiting. They just don't benefit from a huge enough leap to make the full list. Though, even these extra games aren't everything: