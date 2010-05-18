Tons of cool new Kingdom Hearts stuff!

Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep’s vague release window has finally been shattered by a concrete release date: September 7, 2010 . Along with that sorta-not-really newsish item, Square Enix and Disney have released a new trailer featuring characters previously unseen to the series (See our custom trailer grabs below.)

The PSP prequel will also lanuch with a shiny newLimited Edition bundlefeaturing:

-"Mystic Silver" PSP-3000

-Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep UMD

-4GB Memory Stick PRO DUO

-Movie TBA (We're guessing it starts with "Pirates")



ALSO, if you head toSquare-Enix's official Birth by Sleep site, click WATCH THE TRAILER, then enter the newly announced release date, you'll get a free and exclusive Kingdom Hearts PSP theme!



Above: How an image of a sparkly new dress has grown men excited is a testament to the magic of Disney, bitch!

Now, Cinderella has figured prominently into the press materials thus far, but you’ll also get a glimpse of gameplay configured around the Disney film that started it all, Snow White. You can see today's official shots right here, but I wouldn't be GR's resident Disney nerd if I didn't pull my own from today's trailer.



Above: Roxas turns the tables with his own poison apple?!



Above: Not TRON, actually. It's a boss fight with the Man in the Mirror, after repeatedly asking him to change his ways



Above: Obviously, that's a dead Snow White. And we all know how to bring her corpse back to life, right? Which brings up the question: What's Aqua doing there?! DURHURRHURRgirlzkissinHURR



Above: Captain Hook holds Tink Captive



Above: Mickey braves the waves on a book, a la Sorcerer’s Apprentice



Above: An aerial Heartless attack on Stitch



Above: Looks like the glass slipper fitting ceremony is part of the gameplay. Cool?

Click hereto see more pics.

May 17, 2010