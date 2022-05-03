Tomb Raider dev has "amazing things coming" according to new corporate overlord

Embracer's CEO has revealed a little more about the new Tomb Raider game and the upcoming slate of games from Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal.

Just yesterday on May 2, Square Enix announced it had sold Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, and a whole host of games to Embracer Group. Later on that day, Embracer leadership held a roundtable discussion about the acquisition, where CEO Lars Wingefors said there were a number of "very sizeable AAA experiences in the pipeline" from both studios.

Wingefors also revealed that these "AAA experiences" are based on "beloved franchises that we will own as well as original IPs." The CEO added that it's a "very interesting pipeline" from the two studios, which now fall under Embracer leadership, along with their games.

"I would say the pipeline is generally broader beyond these two years," Wingefors continued, adding that there'll be a few years now where there'll be "not as many big new games" coming out. After this however, Wingefors says things will pick up, concluding that there are "amazing things coming" from both studios after these next few years of quiet.

In all, Square Enix sold Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, and a handful of games for precisely $300 million. At the time, Embracer leadership said it "saw an opportunity to invest" in Tomb Raider and Deus Ex in particular, a especially since a new Tomb Raider game is in active development. There hasn't been a new Deus Ex game since 2016's Mankind Divided, but it sounds like that could be about to change with the new acquisition.

