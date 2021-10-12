To The Rescue dog shelter sim that helps real dogs find homes gets November release date

Dog shelter sim To The Rescue Has finally received an official release date of November 2021.

Developed by Little Rock Games, this indie management sim allows players to experience what it’s like working in a dog rehoming facility. Tasked with taking in strays, maintaining peace in the kennels, and finding each pup their fur-ever home, players will be able to take all this on plus more on November 4, 2021.

📢HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT📢Our most FAQ: When?!Answer:To The Rescue will be launching on PC/Mac on November 4th 2021!We're continuing to work on the Switch version, which will be coming to you in 2022We can't wait to see how you run your shelters starting Nov 4th!#indiegames pic.twitter.com/4cQw96zMpJOctober 11, 2021 See more

To The Rescue is currently a PC-only game, however, its developer has confirmed that a Nintendo Switch version is also on the way during Q2 of 2022, meaning sometime around April - June next year. As for any other consoles, there’s been no word on whether To the Rescue will be launched on the likes of the Xbox Series X or PS5 just yet.

If its cute factor isn’t enough to make you want to play this upcoming indie game, perhaps the fact that 20% of purchase profits made on To The Rescue will be donated to animal charity Pet Finder is enough to convince you. Studio co-founder Olivia Dunlap previously told GamesRadar+ that: "We really felt like if we were trying to raise awareness for [rescuing dogs], it was also important for us to try and make a real-world difference if we could."

This wouldn’t be the first time an indie studio is hoping to make a real-world difference with their game. Alba: A Wildlife Adventure studio Ustwo games previously aimed to plant one million trees with each sale of the game = one tree planted. Old Friends Dog Game developer Runaway also had a similar incentive for its dog sanctuary sim which promised to sponsor a new dog from the charity the game is based on each month that the game was profitable.