Timothee Chalamet reveals that he used to mod Xbox 360 controllers on YouTube as a kid

Actor Timothee Chalamet used to create modded Xbox controllers for a YouTube channel in a past life.

In a report by Vice the outlet theorized that Timothee Chalamet was previously responsible for the YouTube channel ' ModdedController360 ' where back in 2010 the actor, who was in his early teens at the time, made custom colored Xbox 360 controllers.

Vice has since updated its story after it was pointed out that Chalamet actually admitted to owning the channel in an interview alongside Dune co-star Zendaya just a few days ago. In the interview, Chalamet discusses his custom controller past revealing: "I actually had a YouTube channel people found, it’s youtube.com/moddedcontroller360 and I used to paint my controllers, I did three."

The YouTube channel - which is still up for now - contains just three videos all of which feature a young Chalamet discussing his custom paint job controllers without revealing his face. Although the kid in the video has a very different voice to Chalamet now, there’s still a recognizable element to it that made the theories surrounding the actor’s potential previous hobby seem more plausible.

Moving on from his Xbox 360 controller enthusiast past, Timothee Chalamet has starred in a number of films including Call Me By Your Name (2017), Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch (2021), and will soon take on the role of Willy Wonka in the origin film Wonka - that just so happened to be filming outside the GR+ UK office a few weeks back.