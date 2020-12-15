Thor and Loki "adorable" and "ridiculous" in new team-up title

Marvel's God of Thunder the Mighty Thor and his brother Loki, who has recently rechristened himself the God of Stories as opposed to his classic moniker of the God of lies, will team up in a new limited series from writer Mariko Tamaki and artist Gurihiru kicking off this March.

Scheduled for four issues, Thor and Loki: Double Trouble will put Thor and Loki on a mission of mischief to steal a magical object from Odin's vault – all at Loki's urging of course.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Tamaki and Gurihiru previously teamed up for Spider-Man and Venom: Double Trouble, in which the titular characters swapped bodies, Freaky Friday style.

"The all-star creative team [of Spider-Man and Venom: Double Trouble] returns this March for a new installment starring Marvel's famous feuding brothers and sons of Odin—Thor and Loki—in mayhem that only gods can handle in Thor and Loki: Double Trouble," Reads Marvel's announcement of Thor and Loki: Double Trouble.

"The action kicks off when Loki dares Thor to steal a powerful relic from Odin's vault. The epic story that follows will be packed with both Asgardian adventure and high-octane action, all illustrated in the iconic vibrant style of Gurihiru," it concludes. "Loki has always delighted himself in getting the God of Thunder into trouble. But has he finally taken it a trick too far?"

The story seems to be set outside of the current continuity of writer Donny Cates' ongoing Thor run, in which Thor has become the king of Asgard in place of Odin, and Mjolnir has had odd problems with its enchantment.

However, that does open the story up to Tamaki and Gurihiru's energetic, all-ages style, with a cover that showcases Gurihiru's larger-than-life take on Marvel's most famous adopted siblings.

"Gurihiru are awesome. This comic is so deeply adorable it's ridiculous," Tamaki states. "Very excited to get to write some more adventures with Marvel characters, especially Thor and Loki."

Look for Marvel Comics' full March 2021 solicitations later this month on Newsarama.

