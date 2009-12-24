The Score To Beat - Doctor Who Viewing Figures

So how do you think "The End Of Time" will perform in the ratings? Could it be the top-rated New Who episode ever? Could Part Two do even better? Can either of them beat the Kylie factor?

Here's how every episode of New Who has done so far, arranged in order of OVERNIGHT viewing figures. The number in brackets afterwards is the final consolidated rating (in millions), when timeshifted figures are added in. As you can see, last year "The Next Doctor" benefitted from a phenomenal time shift. Perhaps that was because, like this year, it was shown slightly earlier, at 6pm. Could the same thing hapen this year? Or will even more people watch on HD (how many people have treated themselves to a new telly for Christmas?) which could affect the figures (the BBC doesn't officially add in HD figures to the BBC1 figures).

Anyway, enjoy the browse.

1 Voyage Of The Damned - 12.2 million (13.31)

2 The Next Doctor - 11.7 million (13.10)

3 Rose - 9.9 million (10.81)

4 Journey's End - 9.4 million (10.57)

5 The Christmas Invasion - 9.4 (9.84)

6 The Waters Of Mars - 9.1 million (9.94) (plus 376,000 on HD)

7 Tooth And Claw - 8.9 million (9.24)

8 The Runaway Bride - 8.7 million (9.35)

9 Rise Of The Cybermen - 8.6 million (9.22)

10 Planet Of The Dead - 8.4 million (9.54) (plus 205,000 on HD)

11 Partners In Crime - 8.4 million (9.14)

12 The Unquiet Dead - 8.3 million (8.86)

13 Smith and Jones - 8.2 million (8.71)

14 The Fires Of Pompeii - 8.1 million (9.04)

15 New Earth - 8.0 million (8.62)

16 The Last Of The Time Lords - 8.0 million (8.61)

17 Gridlock - 8.0 million (8.41)

18 Dalek - 7.8 million (8.63)

19 The Unicorn And The Wasp - 7.7 million (8.41)

20 Doomsday - 7.7 million (8.22)

21 Army Of Ghosts - 7.7 million (8.19)

22 School Reunion - 7.6 million (8.31)

23 Father's Day - 7.5 million (8.06)

24 The Long Game - 7.5 million (8.01)

25 The Girl In The Fireplace - 7.4 million (7.90)

26 The Stolen Earth - 7.4 million (8.78)

27 Midnight - 7.3 million (8.05)

28 World War III - 7.3 million (7.98)

29 Utopia - 7.3 million (7.84)

30 The End Of The World - 7.2 million (7.97)

31 Forest Of The Dead - 7.1 million (7.84)

32 Human Nature - 7.1 million (7.74)

33 Boom Town - 7.1 million (7.68)

34 Turn Left - 7.0 million (8.09)

35 42 - 7.0 million (7.41)

36 Aliens of London - 7 million (7.63)

37 The Age Of Steel - 6.9 million (7.63)

38 The Sound Of Drums - 6.9 million (7.51)

39 Planet Of The Ood - 6.9 million (7.5)

40 The Shakespeare Code - 6.8 million (7.23)

41 Family Of Blood - 6.8 million (7.21)

42 The Lazarus Experiment - 6.7 million (7.19)

43 The Doctor's Daughter - 6.6 million (7.33)

44 Fear Her - 6.6 (7.14)

45 The Empty Child - 6.6 million (7.11)

46 Evolution Of The Daleks - 6.6 million (6.97)

47 The Sontaran Stratagem - 6.4 million (7.06)

48 The Idiot's Lantern - 6.3 million (6.76)

49 Daleks In Manhattan - 6.3 million (6.69)

50 The Parting Of The Ways - 6.2 million (6.91)

51 The Doctor Dances - 6.2 million (6.86)

52 Bad Wolf - 6.2 million (6.81)

53 Love & Monsters - 6.2 million (6.66)

54 Blink - 6.1 million (6.62)

55 The Poison Sky - 5.9 million (6.53)

56 The Impossible Planet - 5.9 million (6.32)

57 The Satan Pit - 5.5 million (6.08)

58 Silence In The Library - 5.4 million (6.27)