The Witcher's card game, Gwent, finally makes it onto iOS

Think of Gwent - the card battling spin-off from The Witcher 3 - as methadone for your Witcher 3 addiction. First released in beta on PC in 2017, it's finally arriving on iOS on October 29, and it sure will look pretty on that brand new iPhone 11 Pro mega screen.

If you haven't already checked Gwent out on PC or consoles, it's the same card game that you played in The Witcher 3, but with new cards and deeper mechanics. The art on the cards is stunning, more high fantasy than Hearthstone’s cute cartoons, and it's a welcome reminder of all those adventures we had riding around with Roach. Like its rivals, the game is free-to-play but offers microtransactions if you don't want to grind for new cards.

"Gwent is a game with strategic depth, where how you play your resources has a greater influence than the randomness of your card draw," explained game director Jason Slama earlier this year.

"A game where getting the deck you want doesn’t take an unreasonable commitment in terms of time or money."

If you want to be among the first to check it out when it launches next month you can pre-order now on the App Store . If nothing else, it will help pass the time while we wait for the Witcher Netflix series in December.