Loki: What is The Void in Marvel Comics?

Loki episode five reveals the nature of the Loki variants introduced in the cliffhanger of episode 4 and ramps up the mysteries around the TVA by introducing The Void, a place at the end of time where Loki woke up in the previous episode's ending.

But these answers have only raised more questions - especially when considering the comic book connections between Loki and the term "The Void," which may have wild ramifications for Loki in the MCU.

Spoilers ahead for Loki episode 5.

As shown in the cliffhanger of Loki episode 4, variants who are pruned wind up in The Void, a place at the end of time where they are devoured and seemingly wiped from existence by a being known as Alioth (Alioth has its own complex comic book history that may indicate some aspects of Loki's plot).

But "The Void" itself is a term from Marvel Comics - and it doesn't refer to a place at all. Instead, in comics, The Void is an entity with deep ties to Loki's tragic past, and some strange thematic connections to many of Loki's plot points and characters including Ravonna, Kang, the TVA, the Time-Keepers, and more.

In comic books, The Void is the dark alter ego of the superhero The Sentry, a troubled, forgotten hero with tremendous power whose resurgence usually also brings the return of The Void and the renewed threat of its destructive power.

In fact, in comics, Sentry/Void is the one responsible for Loki's death and rebirth as Kid Loki, the variant that started a whole chain of new Loki identities in comics.

But how could that tie into the MCU? Could there be a connection between The Void, the MCU location, and The Void, the Marvel Comics character? We'll break it all down right now.

What is The Void?

In comics books, The Void is a being of dark energy who is connected inextricably to The Sentry, a superhero who has "the power of a thousand exploding suns" with an equally powerful opposite, evil personality - that being The Void.

The Sentry has a bizarre Marvel Comics history. In his origin, Robert Reynolds is a meth addict who breaks into a lab to find drugs, only to ingest an experimental compound called the Golden Sentry Serum. Obtaining amazing cosmic power, Reynolds becomes addicted to the drug, but eventually turns himself around and becomes one of the strongest heroes in the Marvel Universe to adventure alongside the Avengers, the Hulk, the Fantastic Four, and even the X-Men.

But through it all, The Sentry struggles against The Void - which kills over a million people in a devastating attack on New York City - until he discovers that The Void is in fact part of him, and the only way to truly defeat the evil inside him is to essentially erase all memory of his existence and his powers, even from himself. With the help of Doctor Strange and Reed Richards, the Sentry hides his existence, erasing his past and hiding his actions in the Marvel Universe.

Years later, however, Reynolds' memories and powers resurfaced, and with them came The Void. Though he was able to rally Earth's heroes and stop The Void once more, once again being forgotten by all, this didn't last long, and The Sentry began reappearing regularly, even becoming associated with the Avengers again.

Of course, this in itself proved to be a tragedy following the events of Secret Invasion in which Norman Osborn, a key character in preventing Earth from being conquered by Skrulls, is named the leader of HAMMER, a more authoritarian version of SHIELD. Osborn creates his own 'Dark Avengers' comprised of villains taking on the identities of known heroes such as Spider-Man, Hulk, Hawkeye, and more, all while operating according to Osborn and HAMMER's whims.

For his powerhouse, he recruits The Sentry - beginning a series of manipulations and subversions on the hero to bring back The Void as Osborn's secret weapon.

All the while, Osborn is also working with Loki as part of a scheme to return Asgard, which was then located on Earth, back to its own realm with Loki as the leader.

Here's where things get even worse.

Loki and The Void

Osborn's time as leader of HAMMER culminates in the story Siege, in which Osborn, Loki, and the Dark Avengers launch their assault on Asgard. But much to Loki's horror, Osborn has been manipulating him all along as well, with a plan not to send Asgard home but to destroy it.

As the Avengers and other heroes intervene, Loki seizes the Norn Stones, reality-altering Asgardian artifacts, to empower the heroes and save Asgard - he can't rule rubble, after all. But The Void, now fully in control of the Sentry, manages to send Asgard crashing to the ground before attacking Loki and killing him.

This sets off the chain of events in which Loki is reborn as Kid Loki, and starts on a journey toward heroism and self-discovery that's reflected in the Loki streaming show. And though Sentry/Void is defeated again, this isn't the end of his association with Loki.

Years after his death and rebirth, Loki (now a young adult and once again engaging in some cosmic mischief with a bit more of an altruistic motive) tricks Doctor Strange into ceding the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme to him in the story Doctor Strange: God of Magic, under the belief that he is better poised to take on an impending magical threat than Strange.

Things take a serious turn when Loki accidentally kills Strange's dog, Bats (don't worry, Loki later brings him back in his astral form), leading Strange to seek out The Sentry, who's in isolation after being separated from The Void. Sentry confronts Loki, who escalates the conflict by releasing The Void from its magical prison inside The Sanctum Sanctorum, inadvertently setting up the very threat that Loki was initially trying to fight.

In the end, Loki and Strange team up to defeat the magical threat that is bigger than both of them, and The Void is recaptured and imprisoned once again in the Sanctum Sanctorum.

The Void in the MCU

In the MCU, The Void is more of a place than a being - though it also is home to the entity known as Alioth, which devours everything that comes into its path, including variants of Loki. This is a bit different from comic books, in which Alioth, while still a massive cloud-like being, is a time conqueror.

Alioth as a devourer is somewhat similar to The Void from comic books, which also manifests with similar purple energy and smoke. There's some thematic connection there - especially considering Alioth devours Old Loki, who bears the strongest resemblance to his comic book counterpart - but not an apparent storyline connection.

That said, there are some particularly interesting implications around the comic book history of The Sentry and The Void that also line up with the themes explored in Loki - particularly the lost timeline of Robert Reynolds.

Though Reynolds never really encountered the TVA and isn't a variant, his existence does threaten reality by allowing a secret power that's been locked away to potentially get out and destroy everything in its path, forcing all memory of his existence to be erased and concealed, even from himself and his allies.

Again, there are some interesting thematic parallels there. Ravonna tells Sylvie she has no memory of why Sylvie was initially targeted by the TVA - and of course, everyone in the TVA is mindwiped, perhaps to guard against some threat they're all meant to forget.

There's one more particularly interesting - if a bit far-fetched - point about The Sentry and The Void in relation to Loki. At the episode's cliffhanger, Loki and Sylvie make it past Alioth to the so-called "end of time," which, Ravonna explains, who or whatever is behind the TVA is trying to turn into a utopia that is never finished.

There they find a castle with a strange, eerie tower rising into The Void. There are several characters directly related to Loki and Ravonna, such as Immortus. But oddly enough, The Sentry also dwells in a creepy spire called The Watchtower that was once turned into the device that kept The Sentry and The Void concealed from the world and put their powers in check through a combination of science and magic.

And of course, there's the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is said to connect back to Loki. The last time Loki, The Void, and The Sentry all crossed paths, Strange was at the center of the conflict, and Strange was also part of the solution to defeating The Void in the first place.

Now, it may be a longshot to guess that Sentry is the villain lurking at the end of time. But adding up all the clues, including his relationship to Loki, the combination of science and magic in the TVA combined with their mid-century modern throwback aesthetic (which ties into The Sentry's retroactive Silver Age style origin), the mind-wiping and timeline erasing to stop threats to existence itself, the use of the term The Void, and that tower at the end - well, let's just say those brushstrokes make a picture if you look at them just right.

We'll find out what's really lurking in The Void when Loki concludes with July 14's episode 6.

