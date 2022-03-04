The Swamp Thing #11 ramps up the body horror with supernatural surgery

Levi Kamei, the current Swamp Thing, may be a wreck after being left in pieces (like, literally in pieces) by the last chapter of writer Ram V and artists Mike Perkins and Mike Spicer's The Swamp Thing, but on March 29, The Swamp Thing #11 brings the fan-favorite horror title back for what DC is billing as "season two", starting with the return of Tefé Holland, the daughter of Alec Holland, the original Swamp Thing.

Now, Newsarama has an early look at unlettered pages from Swamp Thing #11 featuring a glimpse at some sadistic supernatural surgery which ramps up the body horror aspects of the title. And just a warning, while the pages aren't terribly graphic, if you're extra-squeamish, you may find your skin crawling more than a little bit.

Check 'em out:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: DC)

"By popular demand, the Swamp Thing has returned and is extending his roots into Season Two!" reads DC's official description of The Swamp Thing #11.

"The climactic battle between Levi and his brother Jacob led to events that left the Swamp Thing broken up - literally. Now, with Levi fractured and on the edge of oblivion, an unlikely ally has entered the fray to piece him back together again: Tefé Holland, daughter of the original Swamp Thing."

The first "season" of The Swamp Thing introduced a new avatar of the Green, the aforementioned Levi Kamei, whose fight with his own brother Jacob was the driving force behind his ascension into Swamp Thing. The horror-fueled title has quickly garnered a cult-following of both longtime Swamp Thing fans and new readers to the title, winning critical acclaim along the way.

Along with the interior pages, here's a gallery of covers for The Swamp Thing #11:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC)