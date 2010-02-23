The Shouting Men review

Ever wondered what Little Miss Sunshine would have been like with footie fans instead of dysfunctional relatives? Of course you haven’t, and with good reason.



Steve Kelly’s low-rent Britcom follows 10 loyal fans of underdog team Gillingham FC on an ill-fated minibus trip to Newcastle to watch a pivotal game.



A likeable, committed cast can’t salvage the script, which begins with promise but soon descends into road-trip-goneawry clichés and toilet gags.



There are genuinely heartfelt musings here on friendship and the beautiful game, but their uneasy marriage with brainless comedy voids much of their charm.

