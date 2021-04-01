The new version of Cloak is pretty menacing in King in Black: Planet of the Symbiotes #3 preview

Marvel's Cloak has always been a rather dark and brooding individual, but that's been heightened thanks to Knull's invasion of Earth in the current 'King in Black' event. That will be explored in the lead story in April 7's King in Black: Planet of the Symbiotes #3.

Here's a preview of that story by writer Rodney Barnes with artist Danilo Beyruth and colorist Rachelle Rosenberg.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) King in Black: Planet of the Symbiotes #3 preview Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

And the second story in King in Black: Planet of the Symbiotes #3 features the return of the Venom symbiote's grandkid, Toxin.

Originally created in 2004's Venom/Carnage #1 by Peter Milligan and Clayton Crain, Toxin is a bit more restrained than his father Carnage but, well... symbiotes are symbiotes. Originally hosted by former NYPD cop Patrick Mulligan, he later jumped to possess Eddie Brock. That match-up didn't last long, but Toxin is now resurfacing with a third host: a teenager named Bren Waters.

This Toxin story comes from writer Steve Orlando with artists Gerardo Sandoval and Victor Nava, along with colorist Erick Arciniega.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) King in Black: Planet of the Symbiotes #3 preview Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The entire issue is lettered by Cory Petit, with a cover by Philip Tan/Sebastian Cheng.

King in Black: Planet of the Symbiotes #3 (of 3) goes on sale April 7. A collection of all three issues of King in Black: Planet of the Symbiotes goes on sale July 20.

Toxin and virtually all of the Marvel major symbiotes are the progeny of Venom - but who were his most famous partners? Check out this list of the greatest Venom hosts of all time.