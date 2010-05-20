The must-own games on every platform

Bought a new system recently? Planning on dipping your quivering toes into the icy waters of another platform? Or maybe you just want to make sure you own the platform-defining titles and be able to say yes, you know your chosen system? We’ve laid out the must-haves for every current platform: 360, PS3, Wii, PC, DS, PSP, and even mobile phones. For the most part these are the best games out there, but we’ve also picked a few that while flawed, take advantage of their platform’s greatest strengths.

The must-own 360 games

Open world

Grand Theft Auto IV

A tale of gangs, guns, cars and corruption. This is the definitive sandbox game.

Action

Batman: Arkham Asylum

The best superhero game ever made – it actually makes you feel like Batman.

Fighting

Super Street Fighter IV

The ultimate version of the ultimate fighter is accessible and deep. A masterpiece.

Survival shooter

Left 4 Dead 2

The infected are coming and only you and three friends can stop them. Awesome multiplay thrills.

Shooter

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

With superb single-player, multiplayer and co-op, this is the best shooter on 360.

Action

Gears of War 2

The best for cover-based co-op, Gears 2’s campaign and multiplayer improve on the sci-fi original.

Action/Adventure

Fable II

Make your fortune, raise a family and wreak bloody revenge in this epic fantasy adventure title.

Driving

Forza Motorsport 3

The best racer on any console bar none, with the best selection of cars and tracks.

Action

Assassin’s Creed II

A huge improvement on the original, this epic tale is as huge as it is ambitious.

RPG

Mass Effect 2

A superb sci-fi romp combining gripping RPG elements, brilliant shooting action and a top notch script.

The best XBLA games

1. Braid

2. Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2

3. Banjo Kazooie

4. Shadow Complex

5. Puzzle Quest

6. Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

7. The Misadventures of PB Winterbottom

8. Trials HD

9. Marvel vs Capcom 2

10. Chime