The list of PS4 games still not PS5 compatible just got a little shorter thanks to Joe's Diner update

PS4 game Joe's Diner is now playable on the PS5 thanks to a recent update.

As reported by Twisted Voxel , the latest patch has added PS5 compatibility, meaning that if you already own the game on PS4, you can download and play the game on the next-gen console. You can also now purchase Joe's Diner from the store on your PS5, with a retail price of £12.99 / $19.99.

When the PS5 first launched in November last year, Sony posted a detailed rundown of backward compatibility over on its support page . While the majority of the PS4 library can be played on the next-gen console, a list of the few games that are not compatible with the PS5 is included on this page, with Joe's Diner originally being among them.

Now, thanks to this update, the list of PS4 games you currently can't play on your PS5 has gotten even shorter, taking the number of titles down to just eight at the time of writing this article. First released in 2015 on PC and a little while later on PS4 in 2017, Joe's Diner is an indie horror from developer VIS games.

Currently, you still can't play Robin: The Journey, We Sing, Hitman Go: Definitive Edition, Shawden, Just Deal With It, and Afro Samurai 2: Revenge of Kuma Volume One. Of course, we could potentially see more future updates, since both Joe's Diner and TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2, which was also originally listed among the PS4 only games, both got patches for PS5 backwards compatibility.

