The Last of Us 2 video reveals hidden locations including inside Joel's home in Jackson

A The Last of Us 2 video that gives a detailed look at the game by exploring the out-of-bounds areas has given fans their first glimpse of inside Joel’s Jackson home.

In the video created by Speclizer , who also found out that The Last of Us 2’s character models are so detailed they have fingerprints , viewers are able to see a tour inside Joel's house by moving the camera during the cutscene between Joel and Ellie on the porch.

As this article and the video below does go into great detail about The Last of Us 2, this is your spoiler warning.

As you’d expect, the house is fairly bare with just the kitchen and hallway/utility room on display. The house does seem to have a few dirty spots and mold patches - it is the apocalypse after all - however from all the piles of washing we can see in the utility space, we can tell that Joel has his priorities straight.

Another nice detail picked up by the YouTuber in their Secret Details You Missed in The Last of Us Part II video is the wind chime decoration that can be found in Joel and Sarah’s house in the first game, then on Joel’s house in Jackson, and finally attached to the outside of Ellie’s ranch at the end of part 2.

Other impressive discoveries are the subtle nod to Sully’s plane from Uncharted 4 , finding out where Abby and Lev would have ended up had they not fallen off the bridge in Seattle, and deep-diving into the aquarium to get up close and personal with the seal in one of Abby’s flashbacks.