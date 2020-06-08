The Last of Us 2 director says spoilers "suck" but "the ending is not out there"

The Last of Us 2 spoilers are out there, but the game director says you shouldn't believe everything you read.

In a new interview with Eurogamer , The Last of Us 2 director Neil Druckmann commented about the spoilers that emerged as a result of a leak from outside the studio . As you might expect, Druckmann thinks "it sucks". Just hearing about story beats is very different from experiencing them in a game, he added. He also implied that people pasting alleged spoilers into comments, chats, and anywhere else they'll fit don't necessarily have a truth-telling agenda.

"There's a lot of the feedback that came out, our take on it is, you don't know. Right?" Druckmann said. "There's so many false things out there. We don't want to go out there and correct anything because that would be spoiling the game in a way - by saying what it isn't, we're kind of saying what it is."

Even moreso than giving an incomplete experience of what it's like to play the game, Druckmann added that the leaks have not captured one of the most important details of all: the way everything comes together.

"And I think it's a bit into spoiler territory, but we want to elicit certain feelings from the player and then have them reflect on those feelings for the second part," Druckmann said. "So for us, it's like okay, we got the first part. Now let's see if we can get the second part once the game is out there because again people just don't know. There's all these theories about what the ending is but the ending is not out there. You actually don't know how it all comes together."