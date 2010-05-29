The Essential Dennis Hopper

Yes, that fresh-faced kid in the red jacket and slick hair really is Dennis Hopper. He was just 19 when he landed a small part opposite James Dean in Nicholas Ray's troubled-teen groundbreaker.

To be honest, it all looks a bit tame these days – these hep talking whitebread LA kids don't exactly ooze danger – but there are still standout moments of sleepy-eyed intensity from Dean to relish. The knife fight atop LA's Griffith Observatory – with a leering Hopper as part of the crowd – still looks great.

Hop Triv - Hopper and Dean became mates during filming – they would go on to appear together in Giant (1956) and Dean's death in a car wreck while filming that hit Hopper hard. “I imitated his style in art and in life,” he later said of Dean. “It got me in a lot of trouble."