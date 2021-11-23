Team17 came through with a handful of exciting new games and updates to existing titles during today's Golden Joystick Awards.

(Image credit: Team17)

First up we had The Serpent Rogue. Arriving at some point in 2022 on PS5, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and Xbox Series X, The Serpent Rogue is an action-adventure game set in a medieval fantasy world. As you explore, you'll be able to master the art of alchemy, which will give you a range of powers such as turning into a frog. But, it's not just about turning into animals, you'll also be able to tame wild animals that you meet along the way.

If that sounds up your street, there's a Steam demo to download now and give it a whirl ahead of its launch next year.

(Image credit: Team 17)

Next up we had a sneak peek at the upcoming DLC for Blasphemous, which is arriving for all platforms on December 9. The free update, Blasphemous: Wounds of Eventide, will see players carve out a whole new fate for the Penitent One and all of Cvstodia. You can play Blasphemous now on Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PS4 ahead of that December 9 DLC drop.

(Image credit: Team17)

Epic Chef took to the stage next as a great reminder to dive into culinary life. In Epic Chef you play as Zest, a budding chef who must work to move up from his humble beginnings. Grow ingredients, craft machinery, and more to cook your way to becoming the best chef in Ambrosia. You can play it now on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.

(Image credit: Team17)

As the game's tagline might suggest, the upcoming game known as The Unliving, will see you becoming a necromancer. This rogue-lite action RPG will see players leaving an army of the undead into a seemingly never-ending fight. Defeat foes and then resurrect their corpse to add to your army, with each having their own unique abilities. You'll use these armies and magic to slay epic bosses and march your way to success. You can play the demo and wishlist The Unliving now on Steam, with the game set to launch in the first half of 2022.

(Image credit: Team17)

Another excellent Team17 title you can play right now in Early Access on Steam is Age of Darkness: Final Stand. In this strategy title, you must battle against waves of Nightmares as you attempt to claim territory back from The Veil. This dynamic, living death fog consumes each of the game's procedurally generated maps, concealing enemies and draining the life from your troops. To further add to the horror, you'll also have random afflictions placed upon you through the course of every Death Night in the form of Malices, just to ensure that you can never really plan to take on The Veil completely.

(Image credit: Team 17)

There's also Hammerting available now on Steam, which is a vertical dwarven mining colony sim with RPG elements. You'll manage a clan of Dwarves with colorful personalities while you establish and grow an epic mining operation, while an epic war rages on the surface above.

(Image credit: Team17)

There's also the brilliantly named Honey I Joined a Cult. Available now in Early Access on Steam, with a special Christmas update coming December 15, this is a sim game where you must build and expand your base, alongside managing your cultists and the resources available to them. There's definitely room for some customization and weird stuff to go down too, so there's fun to be had in being the head of a cult.

(Image credit: Team17)

Before We Leave is a very different kind of sim though, where you must take charge of rebuilding civilization. You'll gather, grow, and manage resources, and share goods between the lands and planets around you. Out now on Steam, Epic Games Show, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and on Xbox Game Pass, you'll have to try and avoid making the mistakes and overcome the challenges that your ancestors had before you.

(Image credit: Team17)

Greak: Memories of Azur is another Team17 title you can play now on Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, and PS5 - and it's launching on Xbox One and PS4 on December 14. It's a hand-drawn puzzle-platformer adventure where you must guide a trio of siblings through the land of Azur. Each one has their own unique ability to use in their escape from the Urlag invasion, so you must switch between them to take advantage of their skills.

(Image credit: Team17)

You'll have to wait a little longer for Thymesia though, as this action-RPG is launching in 2022 on Xbox Series X, PS5, and Steam. This Souls-like will see you play as a half-human, half-raven called Corvus, who is trying to piece together his lost memories. He'll also face punishing combat, but with a twist, as Corvus can steal enemies' plague weapons and use them for himself.

(Image credit: Team17)

And finally, we've got Hell Let Loose. This WW2 FPS features 100-player battles where you can go in on foot, or take control of tanks, artillery, and more. With constantly shifting front-lines and an interesting RTS-inspired meta-game, there's more to its than just warfare. Hell Let Loose is available now on Xbox Series X, PS5, and Steam, with a free Outflank update out December 7 only on Steam.