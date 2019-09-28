Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD gets hilarious "monkeymentary" live-action trailer

Listen, I don't care if you're a fan of Super Monkey Ball or not, or even whether you know what it is, you need to check out this trailer for Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD . In one of the more creative video game trailers I've seen in some time, a group of self-important filmmakers interview for a "monkeymentary" about the inner-workings of producing a game about monkeys rolling around courses inside plastic balls.

"The monkeys are back, and they're ready for their roles! Take a look behind the scenes at an artistic interpretation of the creation of Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD in our Monkey Ball Films - Original Documentary-style 'Monkeymentary'," reads the description.

"I don't direct, okay? Directing is something you do in traffic - no, I am a sculptor," the director says to her team of actors dressed as monkeys. I think my favorite part is Calley Turner, the "social media influencer" seen taking selfies and talking about the "Super Monkey Ball brand." Then of course there's the emotional moment when filming wraps followed by the congratulatory premiere. It's an on-the-nose jab at creatives who might take themselves a little too seriously, and it's just delightfully appropriate coming from the team behind Super Monkey Ball.

I almost forgot about Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD until I came across this trailer, and it sure guaranteed I won't be forgetting again. It's a brilliant feat of marketing prowess and a genuinely funny parody of creative types in 2019. You can start monkeying around on Switch, PS4, and Xbox One when the game releases October 29.