Marvel's Strange Academy ends in April - but will return with a "new semester"

The preeminent school for Marvel magic is shutting its doors this April - for the summer, and possibly forever. Marvel Comics has announced the ongoing series Strange Academy by writer Skottie Young and artist Humberto Ramos will be ending with April 27 with Strange Academy #18.

But... there's always summer school, and the promise of a "second semester" of the title has already been made by Marvel.

Strange Academy #18 cover (Image credit: Humberto Ramos (Marvel Comics))

Although not specified as the final issue in the April 2022 schedule, Marvel's description of Strange Academy #18 sounded like the end of something given Marvel said the story would "destroy you emotionally and destroy the school beyond recognition."

Something's not happening to dear ol' Doyle Dormammu, is it?!

"This book is so close to my heart. We created so many brand new characters and brought each one to life in such a unique way," Young says in the announcement. "Working alongside my brother Humberto over these last 18 issues has been such a special thing to me. I’m just glad we have more Strange Academy stories to tell and can’t wait to get them in your hands!"

Given the recent death of its namesake Doctor Strange and the fact that Ramos has drawn every issue since its launched with no delays besides a company-wide pause for COVID-19, Strange Academy #18 could be a natural stopping point for now.

As this inaugural semester of Strange Academy winds down, you already can look forward to a new semester with possibly new students, perhaps a few new teachers, and of course some ramifications from Strange's death and Earth's new Sorcerer Supreme, Clea.

