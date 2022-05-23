Spider-Man babysits, Thor & Jane are married, and Matt Murdock is dead

The Avengers go all Wandavision...

More kids factor into the Amazing Spider-Man relaunch...

And Matt Murdock is dead ... sort of ... in an interesting trio of Marvel Comics titles going on sale on Wednesday, May 25.

In Amazing Spider-Man #2 by Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr., a month after Mary Jane has gotten close to a pair of kids who call her "Mommy," Peter has his own pair of young kids that enter his life - Norman Osborne's grandkids, Normie and Stanley.

That's right, Marvel has been setting up a twist on the relationship between Spider-Man and the sometimes Green Goblin, hinting that the two will be working together in the coming months. But the new relationship apparently begins with a babysitting gig.

No ... really.

And keep in mind in the vast Marvel Universe, the Normie Osborn you see in this preview is the same kid running around with Dylan Brock (Venom) as he reunites with his Carnage symbiote.

No ... really.

The Marvel Universe is vast...

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Over in Avengers #56 by Jason Aaron and Javier Garrón, the 'Saga of Jane' story seemingly channels WandaVision, with Jane/Valkyrie in the middle of a weird and creepy forced fantasy about her and Thor being married (sleeping in twin beds ala '50s sitcoms) and living in Asgard.

Of course, Mephisto is hanging around the Avengers lately, so it's likely his doing and not Jane's herself, but check out the first few pages that set the unsettling scene.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Finally in Devil's Reign: Omega #1, the postscript to the recent Devil's Reign event, Chip Zsarksy and Rafael De Latorre follow Daredevil and Reed Richards as they try to track down the escaped and 'retired' Wilson Fisk. They believe he found his way to Latveria (Doctor Doom's sovereign nation) by way of Lisbon, so how retired he really is remains to be seen.

And Matt Murdock is laid to rest in a funeral service in New York City.

Wait for it...

No, Matt isn't really dead. It's his 'twin brother' Mike Murdock, who the world thought was Matt.

It's too complicated to explain here (although we try over here). But rest assured the preview offers other clues to the state of post-Devil's Reign New York City, including Luke Cage's plans as Mayor, and the first appearance of Butch Pharris AKA Wilson Fisk's son as the city's new Kingpin of Crime, who is the one guy knows the dead Matt Murdock is actually Mike.

Whew...! Check that out.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

